scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Degree or diploma in journalism should be mandatory: view expressed at PCI panel meetings

The PCI set up the sub-committee to consider the issue of essential qualifications for print media correspondents or journalists after the Supreme Court issued certain directions to the government, said senior journalist Prakash Dubey, a panel member.

Written by PTI
Degree or diploma in journalism should be mandatory: view expressed at PCI panel meetings
The committee is led by former NCERT director J S Rajput.

A degree or diploma in journalism should be an essential qualification for becoming a journalist, participants at meetings held by a Press Council of India (PCI) sub-committee have said.

The panel met various journalism stake-holders and educators on the campus of the Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication near here for two days since Tuesday.

The PCI set up the sub-committee to consider the issue of essential qualifications for print media correspondents or journalists after the Supreme Court issued certain directions to the government, said senior journalist Prakash Dubey, a panel member.

Also Read

The committee is led by former National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) director J S Rajput and its other members include Prakash Dubey, Group Editor, Dainik Bhaskar; Suman Gupta, Editor, Janmorcha, Lucknow and Shyam Singh Panwar representing small and medium newspapers.

Stakeholders suggested that a degree or diploma in journalism should be prescribed as an essential qualification, Dubey said.

Makhanlal Chaturvedi varsity’s vice chancellor K G Suresh said that as in the case of doctors and engineers, a course in journalism is a must for a journalist.

After the meetings got over on Wednesday, Suresh along with PCI panel members met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chouhan expressed confidence that suggestions received by the sub-committee in Bhopal would prove helpful.

Also Read

More Stories on
Education Policy

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 09:40 IST