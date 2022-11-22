Degree are basic rights, not a mere honour, says Stalin

Educational qualification was not a mere honour for an individual but a basic right, said M K Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

The statement was made while addressing the 104th Convocation of city-based Queen Mary’s College for women, the Chief Minister also exhorted the passing out graduates to attain maximum heights using one’s qualification, as per a statement.

Furthermore, the minister recalled the various efforts towards women empowerment in Tamil Nadu over the decades and said “we have crossed many roadblocks in the name of religion and culture,” and have ended issues like child marriage and made education primary for women.

“That is why I request the first generation graduates in you to teach your subsequent generations. The degree behind your name is not a mere honour but it is your basic right,” the CM said.

With inputs from PTI.

Also Read: TCS to train students from UP govt schools for underprivileged

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn