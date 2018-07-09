Deemed university tag: No hospitality at institute’s cost for UGC inspection teams, propose draft rules

The UGC awards deemed to be university accreditation to a higher education institution that has the privilege and status of a university.

In a bid to make the process of according deemed university status to institutes and ensure no influence, the central government has proposed to put strict checks in place including those on the inspection team from the University Grants Commission that visits the institute that has applied for the tag. A draft regulation, that is set to be approved by the UGC in the coming days, mandates that the inspection team cannot accept any hospitality from the institution which has applied for this tag. The entire expenditure will be borne by the Commission instead.

Institutes trying to get university status must fulfill certain criteria that include at least 2,000 students and 100 regular teachers, NAAC grade of not less than 3.01 or NBA accreditation for two-third programmes for two successive cycles as also performance in National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF), an Indian Express report said.

The UGC awards deemed to be university accreditation to a higher education institution that has the privilege and status of a university. The changes are being proposed to align deemed university regulations with the new norms on graded autonomy and to make UGC have less control over deemed universities.

The draft regulation on deemed university also proposes the following changes:

* Those deemed universities that are placed in either Category I or Category II have been exempted from taking UGC approval from starting programmes in its main campus and approved off-campuses.

* Deemed universities that are in Category I cannot have the physical inspection of the UGC in the case of starting off-campus.

* According to the discretion of Chairman, UGC, Category-II institutions, may or may not be inspected by the UGC, in case of starting off-campus and inclusion of Institutions under DTBU.

* Category I & Category II Institutions have been excluded from periodic inspection by the UGC.

* Category-I & II Institution may provide distance education courses as per the UGC (Open and Distance Learning) Regulations, 2017, as revised time and again. Previously, it was not allowed for Institutions established after 2010.

* Punishment clause has been divided into two parts: minor punishment (procedural violations of the Regulations viz. non-alignment of MoA/Rules, the irregular appointment of the vice-chancellor, non-formation of different authorities of the deemed university) and big punishment (violations leading to award unauthorised degrees resulting affecting the future of students).