Decoding the new age additions in the MBA curriculum

By Daviender Narang

The Master of Business Administration (MBA) program has been the preferred choice for professionals seeking to advance their careers in the business world. With the changing times, MBA programs are also evolving to keep up with the demands of the fast-paced business landscape. In this article, we will discuss the new age additions that are being incorporated into MBA programs to better prepare students for the challenges they will face in the future.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are two of the most important technological advancements of the 21st century, and their impact on the business world is immense. MBA programs now include courses on AI and ML to help students understand the implications of these technologies on various business functions, such as marketing, finance, and operations.

The aim is to equip students with the skills to leverage AI and ML to make informed decisions and drive business growth.

Cybersecurity

In today’s digital age, cybersecurity has become a critical concern for businesses. MBA programs are now incorporating courses on cybersecurity to help students understand the risks and challenges that companies face in securing their digital assets. Students learn about the latest tools and techniques to mitigate cyber threats, as well as the legal and ethical considerations involved in cyber security.

Data Analytics

Data has become a critical asset for businesses, and the ability to analyse and make sense of this data is crucial for success. Today MBA programs include courses on data analytics to help students understand how to garner, examine, and interpret large amounts of data. This is empowering students with the skills to make data-driven decisions and solve complex business problems.

Sustainability and Social Responsibility

Sustainability and social responsibility are becoming increasingly important in the business landscape. MBA programs now consist of courses on these topics to help students understand the impact of business activities on the environment and society. This furnishes students with the knowledge and skills to develop sustainable business practices that benefit both the environment and society.

MBA programs today are evolving to meet the changing demands of the business world. The new-age additions to the MBA curriculum, such as AI and ML, cybersecurity, data analytics, and sustainability and social responsibility, will help students acquire the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the future. By incorporating these new-age additions, MBA programs are ensuring that students are equipped with the tools they need to drive innovation and growth in the 21st-century business landscape.

The author is Director of Jaipuria Institute of Management. Views are personal.