Deakin University partners with AcSIR for joint doctoral programmes to offer research opportunities

Deakin University, Australia, and Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR), India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer joint programmes in research and study to doctoral research students in India and Australia. According to the varsity, the MoU was signed in Melbourne in presence of senior representatives from Deakin University and AcSIR.

The collaboration aims to provide opportunity to students working in CSIR labs and registered at AcSIR, to work closely with Deakin faculty members on a range of chosen areas that includes energy, advanced materials and manufacturing, AI, AR, VR, defence research, and food, agriculture, and environment.

According to Deakin University, a candidate enrolled in doctoral programme will get an opportunity to spend upto 12 months onshore in Australia to pursue research and will be paid a stipend, equivalent to the Australian Research Training Program (RTP) rate ($28,600 per annum tax exempt indexed annually, 2021 rate), paid fortnightly to the candidate during her/his time spent at Deakin.

As a part of the collaboration, candidates in the JDP will be enrolled at both institutions, jointly supervised on their thesis, and will receive two separate awards from the AcSIR and Deakin University. Applicants about to commence a doctoral program in either of the institutions are eligible to apply, an official statement said.

