Deakin University collaborates with Rajasthan Royals to promote sport education in India

Deakin University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rajasthan Royals, to strengthen the bond between Australia and India, and to promote collaboration towards facilitating the entry of skilled professionals into the rapidly growing sports industry in India, according to the official statement.

The partnership aims to propel the association towards success by implementing various strategic initiatives that capitalise on the strengths of both parties, the statement said.

Furthermore, as part of this partnership, Deakin University, Rajasthan Royals, and Neerja Modi School have announced the launch of a joint scholarship for Indian students. The scholarship will provide financial support for students who wish to pursue higher education in Australia, with a focus on sports-related courses, the statement said.

“Through this collaboration, Deakin University and Rajasthan Royals aim to promote sport education in India and facilitate research in sport management and sport science, ” Ravneet Pawha, vice president, CEO (South Asia) Deakin University, said. “Women in sport will be a focus area of the partnership and both partners will work together to enhance the participation of women in sports,” Ravneet further noted.

According to the statement, the partners also intend to enhance the current offerings of the joint-certification programs through the Royals School of Business by providing pathways into Deakin University’s postgraduate degree programmes through innovative delivery models.

“We have helped thousands of students turn their passion for sport into industry-ready skills through the Royals School of Business and our nearly a decade old association with Deakin University,” Jake Lush McCrum, CEO, Rajasthan Royals, said.