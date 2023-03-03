Deakin University becomes first to establish campus in India

The International Financial Services Centre Authorities (IFSCA) has announced that it has granted approval to Deakin University of Australia to establish a campus in Gujarat’s GIFT City, according to an official statement. This move will allow Deakin University to expand its presence in India and provide quality education to students in the region, the statement mentioned.

The establishment of Deakin University’s campus in this city is expected to contribute to the development of the city’s financial and educational sectors, as well as promote academic collaborations between India and Australia, as per the statement.



Furthermore, with this approval, Deakin University has become the first foreign university to set up a campus in India. “We have given approval to Deakin University to set up its campus in GIFT City,” Injeti Srinivas, chairperson, IFSCA, said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will make an official announcement about it during a function to be held in Gandhinagar on March 8.