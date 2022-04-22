Deakin University announces Vice-Chancellor’s Scholarships Program 2022, valued upto Rs 30 million

Deakin University, Australia, is inviting applications for its Vice-Chancellor’s Meritorious Scholarship program 2022, offering 100% tuition fee waiver for the entire study duration at the university to four high-achieving Indian students, at either undergraduate or postgraduate level.

Applications for the scholarship are open for students applying in the July intake this year.

The announcement comes as part of Deakin University’s initiative ‘Changing Lives’, which recognises deserving students with consistently high academic performance, who have potential to make a leading contribution to the university and their community in India.

According to professor Iain Martin, vice-chancellor of Deakin University, the university was committed to supporting Indian students who had aspirations to pursue a high-quality international education.

“Through the Vice-Chancellor’s Meritorious 100% Scholarship program, we provide financial support to deserving students so they can focus on realising their full potential.” Ravneet Pawha, vice president (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia) at Deakin said.

Deakin has 28 years of engagement in India fostering collaborations across education and research, and launched this initiative in 2014 to support talented and dedicated students. So far, it has awarded 35 scholarships.

“This announcement couldn’t have come at a better time. Both our countries’ prime ministers have recently emphasised the importance of education exchange in the light of the Free Trade Agreement.With these scholarships, we aim to nurture future leaders who can make significant contributions in areas of science, technology, arts and more,” she added.

The selection for the Deakin Vice-Chancellor’s Meritorious Scholarship Program is a rigorous process consisting of application review, referee recommendations and interviews, presentations, including a panel interview with neutral representatives from academia and industry.

