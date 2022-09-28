Deakin University announces setting up of hubs in three Indian universities for dual degrees

Deakin University, Australia has announced the setting up of Deakin University Hubs in three Indian universities namely OP Jindal Global University, Symbiosis International University and Chitkara University, to boost learning opportunities for students in the country. According to the official statement, students can now commence the first part of their studies with a Deakin partner institution in India and then transfer to a Deakin campus in Australia for the second part of their educational journey.

The statement said that Deakin University Hubs will act as the central point of all engagement activities alongside their strategic Indian university partner. The initiative aims to enhance collaboration and deliver on the National Education Policy’s goal of the internationalisation of education, the statement added.

The announcement was made in the presence of Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India at Deakin University and Tata Consultancy Services’ international conclave in New Delhi. “This event is important for me, for India and for the youth of India because academicians, technocrats and thought leaders are here. I’m here to take advice from all of you, I want to align my National Education Policy with the emerging thoughts of the globe,” Pradhan said.

Further, the statement mentioned that the conclave brought together thought leaders from academia, government and industry to deliberate on the critical themes around digital transformation, internationalisation of education, international collaboration in research and innovation, skill-based education and global employability.

The statement further said Deakin University Hubs aims to be instrumental in establishing innovative models of engagement in higher education, research and training for in-country programmes leading to onshore studies in Australia. The Hubs will also offer student support and student mobility between campuses in India and Australia and in-country assistance for internships and connections with industry. Development projects and consultancy initiatives in research, innovation and skills development will also be facilitated through the innovation Hubs, the statement noted.

“These hubs will provide valuable opportunities for growth, student mobility and joint research. They will promote enhanced collaboration between Indian institutes and Deakin, leading to academic and research excellence that will be highly beneficial for both countries,” Professor Iain Martin, vice chancellor, Deakin University, said.

Apart from the announcement of Deakin University Hubs in India, the conclave further witnessed the signing of memorandums of understanding with Deakin’s existing partners Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Energy Research Institute, which aim to boost ongoing engagement in areas of mutual strategic alignment, such as sustainability and capacity building.

