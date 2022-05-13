Deakin University and NCAM signs MoU to foster research and innovation in additive manufacturing

Deakin University, Australia, and National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a self-sustainable ecosystem of Additive Manufacturing (AM) in the country. Through this association, Deakin University and NCAM will seek to foster excellence in research and innovation in Advanced (Additive) Manufacturing Technology from across all the opportunities that exist through Deakin as a University which could be through the short courses, joint research projects or joint PhD programs and other areas.

The agreement would drive collaboration by enabling the adoption of additive manufacturing in the industry, prototyping new products, and focusing on new product development, providing access to state-of-art infrastructure, enabling research and development, and promoting skill development activities for generating quality manpower.

“The Deakin NCAM partnership aims to bring together industry, academia, and government bodies together to work on solving manufacturing problems through AM technology and creating outcomes that will elevate the communities that we live in,” Ravneet Pawha, vice president -Global Alliances and CEO – South Asia, Deakin University said.

The association with NCAM would draw together expertise from industry, research and development (R and D) establishments, and academia to optimise the Additive Manufacturing R and D and standards development processes and help solve manufacturing problems through Additive Manufacturing Technology.

“NCAM’s vision is to create and enable a sustainable ecosystem for product innovation in India using the disruptive technology of Additive Manufacturing. Through this partnership, we will seek to provide opportunities to the larger academic and student fraternity who will benefit through skilling, joint research programs, courses, and knowledge exchanges to name a few in the additive manufacturing space,” said Jaspreet Sidhu, CEO, NCAM.

With inputs from PTI.