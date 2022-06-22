DDA approves change of land use for AIIMS redevelopment project

The Delhi Development Authority gave its nod to change the land use for four major projects, including the redevelopment of AIIMS into a world-class medical university.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here is to be transformed into a world-class medical university whose master plan includes a new hospital with 3,000 beds and new academic and research buildings for multiple graduate and postgraduate programmes and new hostel blocks. “The vision for redevelopment is to create a smart and sustainable campus which meets all present and future requirements of healthcare, education, and research,” the DDA said.

In a meeting of the authority chaired by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, a proposal on changing of land use for a plot (8.5 hactares) for setting up an e-waste management (eco-park) system in Narela was also approved.

Redevelopment plan in the area spanning 79.73 hactares, comprising five land parcels for development of a world-class medical university and change of land use of 1.69 ha from recreational (city park, district park, community park) to public and semi-public (PS1- Education and research university) for AIIMS, falling in planning zone ‘F’, was approved to give fillip to the healthcare facilities in the national capital, the DDA said in a statement.

In October 2019, the AIIMS administration had initiated a survey to assess space and infrastructure requirements of its departments and divisions for transforming the premier institute into a world-class medical university by 2024. The Union Cabinet had in March that year given its in-principle approval to implement the redevelopment master plan.

With inputs from PTI.

