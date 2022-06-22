scorecardresearch

DDA approves change of land use for AIIMS redevelopment project

The All India Institute of Medical Science’s master plan includes a new hospital with 3,000 beds and new academic and research buildings.

Written by FE Education
The Union Cabinet in March 2019 have its in-principle approval to implement the redevelopment master plan.

The Delhi Development Authority gave its nod to change the land use for four major projects, including the redevelopment of AIIMS into a world-class medical university.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here is to be transformed into a world-class medical university whose master plan includes a new hospital with 3,000 beds and new academic and research buildings for multiple graduate and postgraduate programmes and new hostel blocks. “The vision for redevelopment is to create a smart and sustainable campus which meets all present and future requirements of healthcare, education, and research,” the DDA said.

In a meeting of the authority chaired by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, a proposal on changing of land use for a plot (8.5 hactares) for setting up an e-waste management (eco-park) system in Narela was also approved.

Redevelopment plan in the area spanning 79.73 hactares, comprising five land parcels for development of a world-class medical university and change of land use of 1.69 ha from recreational (city park, district park, community park) to public and semi-public (PS1- Education and research university) for AIIMS, falling in planning zone ‘F’, was approved to give fillip to the healthcare facilities in the national capital, the DDA said in a statement.

In October 2019, the AIIMS administration had initiated a survey to assess space and infrastructure requirements of its departments and divisions for transforming the premier institute into a world-class medical university by 2024. The Union Cabinet had in March that year given its in-principle approval to implement the redevelopment master plan.

With inputs from PTI.

