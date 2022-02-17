DcodeAI organises Artificial Intelligence Festival 2022

Director CBSE Board of Education, Dr. Biswajit Saha, also emphasized on embedding market need based skills like Artificial Intelligence to equip the next generation of learners to be future ready and empowered to embrace 21st century skills to make them more employable.

DcodeAI, an edtech startup on Artificial Intelligence (AI) offering no-code tools for teaching students to use AI, recently conducted the biggest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Festival of 2022 with participation of impactful leaders from all over the world. The program also brought together a wide spectrum of AI innovations and best practices represented by Students, Educational Organizations, Thought Leaders & Industry Experts contributing to leverage AI for future generations.



Education Minister, Delhi State Government, Atishi Marlena shared a special address, appreciating the path breaking work of DcodeAI for creating a generation of innovators and the need to integrate AI learning at school level for tomorrow’s world.



Commenting on the initiative, Special Guest & Keynote Speaker, Dr. Kiran Bedi said, this initiative is a step towards creating and promoting a sustainable model to bridge the Digital Learning Gap on Artificial Intelligence. Along with Navjyoti India Foundation, DcodeAI is benefitting over 3000 marginalized children through Project Kaushal making them future skills ready on artificial intelligence. She insisted on institutionalizing this program with CBSE Board to make India lead the world on future skill sets.



The program witnessed a diverse exchange of ideas on plenary discussions with esteemed guests including Ullas Nambiar (MD, AI Research & Products Accenture) who focused on industry case studies and applications of AI , Prof. MM Pant (Visionary Educator) highlighted the evolution of AI and future of technology with the confluence of AI, IoT, Blockchain and Metaverse and others .



Students from various schools presented an array of interesting projects on AI. While, Venkateshwar International School, Dwarka, New Delhi was awarded the The AI Pathshala Award, The Millennium School Dubai, Air Force Bal Bharti School, Birla Vidya Niketan, The Shriram Millennium School, Noida, Bal Bhavan Public School, Mayur Vihar were conferred with the The Most Impactful AI Idea Awards. Winners are awarded free of cost ISIC Cards as announced by Vaarun Sharma, Country Head, International Student Identity Cards.

Kartik Sharma, Co-founder, DcodeAi

One of the special highlights was the child prodigy and Guinness world record holder, Kautilya Katariya, who has created a record as the ‘Youngest computer Programmer’ at the age of 6 years. There were interesting conversations between the little master and other eminent speakers on the future technology landscape.



Kartik Sharma, Co-founder DcodeAI, humbled on the success of the program that our attempt is to create an inclusive ecosystem that truly democratises AI learning for future generations. Our goal is to make AI learning easily accessible to every child across the world and to achieve this we are working with all the actors including grass root organisations, private sector, government and schools to scale with impact.



The program also brought in varied partners like Shri Educare, Sultan Chand & Sons, Scoobies, ISIC India, SAPA India, Navjyoti Foundation, etc. Another edition will be organized soon in the coming times.