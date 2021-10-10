Daughter of petrol pump attendant makes it to IIT; earns plaudits from IOCL chairman, ministers, netizens

The Annur resident has already finished her B.Tech from NIT Calicut. She will now pursue M.Tech in Petrochemical Engineering at IIT Kanpur (Photo: Twitter/ Chairman ICOL)

A daughter of a petrol pump employee is all set to join one of India’s premier institutes: IIT Kanpur all thanks to her hard work and dedication. The young student is earning praises from people all around the country. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also congratulated the girl for her success along with chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya.

Vaidya took to Twitter and shared the news with the world on Wednesday. In the caption, he wished the girl “All the best”. “Let me share an inspiring story of Arya, daughter of Indian Oil’s customer attendant Mr. Rajagopalan. Arya has made us proud by securing entry in IIT Kanpur. All the best and way to go Arya!” The tweet has been liked by 14.2K users so far.

Let me share an inspiring story of Arya, daughter of #IndianOil‘s customer attendant Mr. Rajagopalan. Arya has made us proud by securing entry in IIT Kanpur. All the best and way to go Arya! pic.twitter.com/GySWfoXmQJ — ChairmanIOC (@ChairmanIOCL) October 6, 2021

Arya Rajagoplan’s story went viral in no time got viral. Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Petroleum Minister, also reacted to the story and tweeted,“Arya Rajagopal has done her father Sh Rajagopal Ji & indeed all of us associated with the country’s energy sector immensely proud.”

Heartwarming indeed.

Arya Rajagopal has done her father Sh Rajagopal Ji & indeed all of us associated with the country’s energy sector immensely proud.

This exemplary father-daughter duo are an inspiration & role models for Aspirational New India.

My best wishes.@IndianOilcl https://t.co/eiU3U5q5Mj pic.twitter.com/eDTGFhFTcS — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 6, 2021

According to the media reports, the image of father-daughter duo was circulated in the WhatsApp group of IOC dealers first and later the picture reached a wider audience when shared by IOC official pages on social media platforms. According to Mathrubhumi, as quoted in the Indianexpress.com, her father S Rajagopal has been associated with the IOC fuel station at Payyanur in Kannur district for the last two decades. Her mother, KK Sobhana, works at Bajaj motors. The Annur resident has already finished her B.Tech from NIT Calicut. She will now pursue M.Tech in Petrochemical Engineering at IIT Kanpur.

Though the young girl rose to fame only recently for her remarkable achievement, the young girl has always been quite a performer all throughout her school life, added the reports.