Date change alert! CEED, UCEED Admit card will now be released on this date — check details

The admit cards will be accessed at the official website ceed-iitb.ac.in.

CEED, UCEED Admit Card 2022: The admit cards for the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2022 held by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will be released on a new date.

The hall tickets for the appearing candidates were supposed to be released on January 8 but now will be available January 12 onwards. The admit cards will be accessed at the official website ceed-iitb.ac.in.

The exam dates, however, have not been postponed still and will be held on January 23, and January 24, 2022 respectively for CEED and UCEED exams between 9 am and 12 noon as per the existing schedule. The organisers have not provided any explanation on why the release of the admit card was postponed.

CEED is a joint entrance exam for post graduate studies in technological design. A CEED qualified candidate can apply for Master of Design programmes (MDes, M.Des. or M.Design) in IIT’s, IISc Bangalore, SNU and UPES. The eligibility criteria is a graduate degree of not less than three years, but all courses also have their respective criteria. There is no bar in maximum age limit and attempts. The descriptive exam cover’s candidates’ creative, observational, logical and drawing skills.

UCEED is a national-level joint entrance exam for admission in the Undergraduate courses in Design (BDes) programme at IITs that offer them like IIT Bombay, Guwahati, Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur. The exam is scheduled to be held on January 24, in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

Candidates can appear for the exams only with a valid admit card and a valid photo-ID proof.

CEED, UCEED 2022 admit card: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official CEED/UCEED website

Step 2: Navigate ‘Download CEED admit card’/ ‘Download UCEED admit card’ link on Home page and click/tap on it.

Step 3: Enter necessary information including registration ID and password on required fields

Step 4: CEED/UCEED admit card will appear

Step 5: Download and take a print copy of the same.

The result of CEED and UCEED according to the original schedule is expected to be declared by March 8 and 10, 2022, respectively.