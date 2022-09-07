DataTrained launches software development engineering bootcamps to teach students advanced skills

Ed-tech company, DataTrained, has launched coding bootcamps with the name of DtCoders in both online as well as offline formats of training programmes.

According to an official statement, bootcamp programmes offered by DtCoders are aimed at people from both tech and non-tech backgrounds. The boot camps are focused to develop engineers with problem-solving mindsets. Under the programme, students go through rigorous training and are prepared on Data Structures and Algorithms (DSA) and advanced concepts such as System Designs, and Load Balancing.

The statement further mentioned that the programmes have been categorised into three parts basis learners’ needs which includes foundations, interview preparations, and engineering. The foundation phase introduces learners to cutting-edge tools and technologies such as C++, Java, Python, and Data Structure and Algorithms. The interview preparation part helps learners master the foundations along with real-life interview cracking hacks and techniques. The engineering part helps candidates learn advanced skills that are demanded by big companies.

Further, the statement said that DtCoders provides specializations in Full Stack Web Development, Full Stack Mobile Application Development, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Data Engineering, Blockchain Development, Data Science, and Artificial Intelligence. All the programmes have been designed with a problem-finding and solution approach wherein the learners get complete and relevant insights about the deployment of their learning in a real-life coding scenario, the statement added. .

DataTrained is an ed-tech company established in 2012. It provides services in higher education and upskilling segment. “DataTrained works on the four pillars of education – quality, affordability, reliability, and employability. We strive to create a tech-based fantastic online pedagogy that supports and builds a skilled workforce backed by strong placement and corporate relations support. The workforce we strive to create will be equipped with the ever-changing demands of the organizations and the challenges of the future. Our commitment can be judged upon our resolves to change and upgrade careers for the future,” Janardan Tiwari, CEO-Global, DataTrained, said.

With inputs from PTI

