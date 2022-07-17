Data Science- the new kid on the block

By Sumanth Palepu

A decade ago, if anyone had talked about self-driven cars, there would be disbelief. From year 2023, Hyundai Motors will be doing this. The automobile giant has collaborated with Motional, the global leader in driverless technology, to deploy the Level 4 autonomous vehicles across major U.S. cities starting in 2023.

There’s a team of data scientists behind this innovation that has worked with other teams to make this a reality. And a clear example of how data science is a stepping-stone for the future. The best part? Someone with a non-technical degree can also become a data scientist. The criteria being a knowledge of mathematics, especially statistics. Both the Indian and the global markets are witnessing a huge spike in the number of students and young professionals from the tech and non-tech fields who have chosen to deep dive into data science.

According to a report by the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, the rise of data science will create roughly 11.5 million job openings by 2026. Data science has also topped LinkedIn’s Emerging Jobs Report for three years running.

This is owing to the emergence of new technologies like AI, big data analytics, blockchain, IoT and more, making data science a vital part of multiple business functions. Moreover, with the emergence of Metaverse, it is expected that data science will be put under spotlight creating a pool of opportunities for skilled professionals. Even world’s tech giants like – Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Facebook — are the biggest employers of data scientists and engineers today.

Demystifying a Data Scientist

A data scientist is an analyst who combines social science with technical expertise to not just manage data but to also predict trends. This expert prepares data for analysis through various steps like cleansing, aggregating, and manipulating the data. Though algorithms are fed in the machines, a data scientist must understand how those algorithms function, select the right one and even tweak them if required.

Anyone with an undergraduate or post-graduate degree in science or commerce or a basic knowledge of maths and statistics, can apply to be a data scientist.

Data Science Course: Quality Matters

Though there are a plethora of courses available, it’s important to choose a quality course. GUS Edology has collaborated with IBM to provide a customised IBM ICE Data Science Program, that teaches a learner how to use methods, processes, algorithms, and systems to extract useful business information from structured and unstructured data and apply this knowledge for making strategic decisions. This intermediate certification course is aimed at young professionals with two years of work experience.

The USP of this course is that it’s taught by instructors from IBM or authorised by IBM, and there’s a high probability of employability and an opportunity to do real life industry-based projects. The skills taught include Data Analysis, Excel for Business Analytics, Data Visualisation. This course aids the learner in acquiring a good knowledge in using excel for all business requirements, have an in-depth understanding of data Science, and apply it to solve business problems using analytical tools, effectively.

Skills, Career Prospects and Future

Besides being adept at debugging, storytelling, competence in SQL and Python, understanding of statistics, organizations give equal emphasis to soft skills in their prospective employees. These include critical thinking and reasoning, creativity, adaptability, good communication and decision-making skills, with the ability to multitask and work in teams.

The career prospects in this field include Data Analyst, Business Analyst, Financial Analyst, Business Intelligence Analyst.

Impact of Metaverse on Data Science

With metaverse on the horizon, businesses will have to deal with a humungous data explosion that will need streamlining and analysis. Consequently, this will create a greater push for data scientists and their actionable insights will be even more critical for businesses and organizations.

The Future

Data science is one of the critical steppingstones to the future and the figures speak for themselves. It’s estimated that over 43 percent retailers and fashion brands will invest in customer-based data science to map trends, predict consumer behavior over the next five years. This is just one field. Today data scientists and analysts are taking over the world from aviation, media, advertising, branding, oil and gas, petroleum, corporate sector to even political parties. The future is bright and growing exponentially. The only question is, are you upskilling to be a part of it?

The author is business head, GUS Edology. Views expressed are personal.