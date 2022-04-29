Darul Uloom makes police verfication mandatory for 2022 admissions

Islamic educational institution Darul Uloom Deoband has made police verification of the documents submitted by the applicants compulsory for this year’s admission process, the institute’s management said on Friday.

“Students seeking admission this year will have to submit their documents, including their Aadhaar cards, original residence certificates and an affidavit, which would be checked and verified by government agencies, including the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) of the police,” Naib Mohtamim Maulana Abdul Khaliq Madrasi, deputy vice chancellor, Darul Uloom, said in a statement.

“Those seeking admission will have to submit their previous madrasa certificates, the marksheets obtained from there and the Aadhaar cards of the applicants and their fathers including their mobile numbers,” Madrasi said.

In case of wrong ID, legal action would be taken against the students. Outstation candidates would also have to go throught the same admission process. “Students of Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Manipur, Tripura, Assam among other states would also have to bring their original residence certificates and affidavits, without which the admission process will not be completed. Those who cannot submit the required documents should not come for admission because such students will not be enrolled” he added.

Darul Uloom is a leading Islamic seminary in India where the Sunni Deobandi Islamic movement began. It is located in Deoband, a town in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The seminary was established by Muhammad Qasim Nanautavi, Fazlur Rahman Usmani, Sayyid Muhammad Abid and others in 1866.

With inputs from PTI.

Read also: Pearson reports 7% Q1 profit growth, compared to 8% for the previous full year