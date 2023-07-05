Dantewada students overcome insurgency odds; excel in NEET, JEE exams.

In 2023, an achievement was witnessed in the insurgency-hit Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh as 68 students successfully cleared the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and JEE (Joint Entrance Test). Dantewada Collector, Vinit Nandanwar, highlighted the efforts of the district administration in offering free education to children. Moreover, students from grades 9th-12th were provided with expert guidance and rigorous preparation for competitive exams, according to an official statement.

“Chhoo Lo Aasmaan’, an organisation working in the district, is operational at village Balud and Karli, 65 students here have qualified NEET and JEE and this is a major achievement,” Vinit Nandanwar, collector, Dantewada, said. Students are taught about the strategy for preparation and solving the questions, he added.

He expressed the belief that everyone deserves a second chance, which led to the initiation of a dropout batch resulting in the selection of multiple students,” he stated. Nandanwar added that he personally faced difficulties in deciding how and what to study, which motivated him to guide students in the district. Presently, there are 239 students pursuing medical studies and 660 students studying engineering. District Education Officer (DEO) Pramod Thakur mentioned that with the assistance of the district administration, two coaching institutes have been established in Dantewada. He further added that the centre for boys operates in the village of Balud, while the centre for girls is located in the village of Karli, the statement mentioned.

Apart from the appointment of teachers for completion of the syllabus, subject experts are also there for the preparation of NEET and JEE, Thakur said. JEE qualifier Suresh Kumar said that he wants to join politics after obtaining a CS degree from IIT and serving people, it added.

With inputs from ANI.