Dan Rosensweig joins upGrad’s Board of Directors

Ed-tech company upGrad has onboarded Dan Rosensweig, a Silicon Valley executive, to its Board of Directors. Rosensweig has joined as an Independent Non-Executive Director alongside the senior representatives from Singapore-based investor Temasek and International Finance Corporation (IFC).

According to an official release, Rosensweig has been the president and CEO of Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) since 2010. He also serves on the Board of Adobe and is a senior advisor to TPG Growth Ventures and Kleiner Perkins.

“I have joined upGrad’s Board of Directors. By working in partnership with key universities and major technology enterprises, particularly in India, upGrad can help transform the workplace of tomorrow,” Rosensweig said.

Furthermore, Rosensweig will help upGrad to cement its corporate governance, Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder, chairperson, upGrad, said. “The US and India along with Asia are the two largest markets for Skilling and Learning Development and Rosensweig brings with him a powerful global overview of this sector which in turn, shall assist us as we march ahead in our mission of disrupting the future of jobs and careers of tomorrow,” he said.