Dalmia Group aims to support 2 lac Indian doctors with foreign degrees

Dalmia Biz Education Limited has signed MoU with several medical universities of CIS countries that are recognized by World Health Organization and offer 5 years course in Doctor of Medicine (MD) in English language. As a part of the arrangement, the company will facilitate Indian students to study medicine abroad and prepare them to pass the Indian National Medical Commission exams namely Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) or National Exit Test (NExT).

The company has announced that it plans to support 20,000 medical professionals every year under the program for Foreign Medical Students from CIS countries. In addition, it also aims to support upto 2 lac doctors in 10 years time period,

According to Dalmia Biz Education,it will identify, shortlist and screen the students as per the eligibility criteria and standards of the university. The most competent student profiles will be forwarded for university program enrolments. The group claims to further place these medical professionals in the group-owned hospitals or help them finance their clinics, pathology labs, healthcare centers and so on.

On successful completion of the program, the company claims that the Dalmia Healthcare Limited, a Dalmia group venture into the healthcare domain will provide 100% assistance to these professionals for their placements or setting up their healthcare centers in India.

“Over 50% of the students from CIS countries, who aren’t able to clear the FMGE or NEXT examination, conducted by NMC every year, fail to fulfill their career goals. Dalmia Group has proposed to set up an online facility, for the best in-class training of these students, through specially designed courses mapped to the Indian requirements to qualify the test,” Sanjay Dalmia, chairman, Dalmia group, said.

With inputs from PTI.

