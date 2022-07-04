Dalham Learning bets big on new programmes, aims to clock Rs 12.5 crore net revenue in FY23

Dalham Learning which offers courses in Liberal Arts domain is set to launch new programmes which includes Applied Humanities this August followed by Liberal Arts for Executives and Entrepreneurs programme (LAFEE) and Contemporary Studies for engineers by the end of this year, Shekhar Bhattacharjee, founder, Dalham Learning told FE Education online. “Applied Humanities will be priced at Rs 3,599 and based on social science disciplines and its applications in the emerging technology. It will have 10 modules on philosophy and artificial intelligence, digital anthropology, public policy for internet, environmental science and sustainability studies, among others,” he added.

Currently, Dalham Learning claims to offer courses on cognitive thinking, critical thinking, design thinking, problem solving, cross cultural skills, social responsibility among others under the category of 21 century skills focussed on undergraduate students. The company further plans to enter the K-12 segment with the Humanities Pro programme in which it aims to present the chapters in story and document format.

On the revenue front, the company aims to close FY23 with a 5x increase in net revenue to Rs 12.5 crore from Rs 1.87 crore in FY22. It will end the fiscal year with a net loss of Rs nine crore from Rs three crore in FY22.

Furthermore, the platform claims to have enrolled 7,500 learners in FY22 and aims to enroll 50,000 learners by the end of FY23. According to Bhattacharjee, partnership with educational institutions is the main source of revenue where-in it charges on a per student basis. “Universities integrate Dalham curriculums into their undergraduate programmes as elective courses,” he said, adding that institutions can include six out of 10 modules from Dalham courses in their curriculums.

As of now, the company claims to have partnered with 10 universities which includes RV College of Engineering in Bengaluru, United World Institute of Design (UID) in Ahmedabad, Chitkara University in Chandigarh, Tumkur University and its affiliated colleges, MIT University in Pune. In the next three months, the company aims to partner with 20 more universities.

