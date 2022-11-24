Daikin Japanese Institute of Manufacturing Excellence partners with ESSCI for skill development of youth

Daikin Japanese Institute of Manufacturing Excellence (DJIME) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Electronic Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI) under the aegis of Government of India’s Skill Ministry. The partnership aims to facilitate a world-class eco-system for developing a future-ready workforce in the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing Sector. The collaboration further aims to empower skill development and certification of technicians, paving their way to build an enterprising career in the HVAC sector.

According to an official release, under this agreement, DJIME would run courses for Field Technician – Air Conditioner and Assembly Operator- RAC. These courses would be accredited by ESSCI, under the NSQF (National Skill Qualification Framework) and in alignment with existing QP (Qualification Packs) and NOS (National Occupation Standards) for various job roles in the HVAC industry. The MoU will further seek to affiliate DJIME as a Training Partner for the Government of India’s Skill Ministry and would confer certification in compliance to NCVET (National Council for Vocational Education and Training).

The MoU was signed and exchanged between Kanwal Jeet Jawa, chairman, MD, Daikin India and Abhilasha Gaur, chief operating officer, ESSCI in the presence of other dignitaries. It is a part of DJIME’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

“Our programme addresses Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call to focus on the skill development of youth. Through this MoU with ESSCI, we will provide talented youths with certification. Skilling, upskilling and reskilling are key tools in not just empowering the country’s workforce but also in creating a talent pool that is employable. I am certain that this collaboration holds huge growth potential,” K J Jawa said.

Furthermore, Abhilasha Gaur of ESSCI said that the collaboration with DJIME is a step towards fulfilling the need for skilled workforce in India and narrowing the existing gap between the demand and supply of the future skills.

DJIME offers training programmes that consist of a combined curriculum with on-the-job training, HVAC technical know-how, soft-skills training and Japanese manufacturing processes training. “Through Daikin’s huge network of production bases, sales, service centers and channel partners, Daikin would prefer to provide employment opportunities to the certified DJIME students, consistent with Daikin’s strategy of ‘Skilling for the Industry’ and ‘Benefit of Society’. They can join other manufacturers also in the current expanding market,” the release noted.

Also Read: Indian-origin education entrepreneur launches new schools initiative

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn