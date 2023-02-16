Daikin Japanese Institute of Manufacturing Excellence launches virtual academy

Daikin Japanese Institute of Manufacturing Excellence (DJIME), a not-for-profit educational institute set up by Daikin Air-Conditioning India Pvt Ltd, has developed a virtual academy with the aim to improve awareness about the HVAC sector.

The academy will provide an Industrial Training Programme, which aims to reach out to colleges across India to develop interest and project the HVAC industry as a viable career option.The programme further aims to help learners understand the latest mechanics of technologies such as VRV, Chillers, Inverters, R-32, among others.

The six-weeks programme will cover theoretical and practical training at A.C.D.C along with deputation with training services across locations. Applicants have to pay a fee of Rs 5,000 for enrollment to the course. At the end of the programme, students will receive certification to aid in receiving employment offers. The top 48 students from the course will also get invited by DJIME for a six-week industrial training programme that includes branch and fieldwork. Additionally, the top 10 candidates will get a PPO (Pre Placement Offer) for Daikin and ultimately the “Best HVAC Engineer of India” award will go to the top five students.

“With the technological advancement in the HVAC industry, skilled and knowledgeable workforce is the need of the hour. Our goal is to provide students with the best information possible in the HVAC sector and a solid understanding of all the current technologies. We are giving them a certificate upon completion to help them stand out among others. This programme would help with technical skills and numerous other placement opportunities,” K J Jawa, chairman, MD, Daikin India, said.