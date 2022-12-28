Daikin Japanese Institute of Manufacturing Excellence introduces frontline engineers course

Daikin Japanese Institute of Manufacturing Excellence (DJIME) has introduced Frontline Engineers Course (FEC) for the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning (HVAC) industry.

According to an official statement, the course is accredited by METI (Ministry of Economic, Trade and Industry), Japan. It aims to provide students an opportunity to be placed with the larger HVAC industry in addition to Daikin’s dealers and associates and other industries of choice.

The course curriculum contains four trimesters with on-the-job training in production, sales, and services in the last trimester. The first and second trimesters focuses mainly on soft skills, general aptitude, and language, amongst other subjects. The third trimester offers students specialisations in manufacturing, sales, services, and projects. Upon successfully completing the course, the students will be interviewed and selected by Daikin’s channel partners and nearby industries, the release said.

“With the DJIME Frontline Engineers Course, we share with the students the practices along with in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience that will benefit not only the students but the entire industry, thereby contributing towards the Skill India Mission,” K J Jawa, chairman, MD, Daikin India, said.

The first batch for FEC is currently ongoing. The eligibility criteria to be admitted to this course is a diploma certification, and the admission process involves a written test and, subsequently, an interview.