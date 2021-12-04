Cyclone Jawad: UGC-NET, IIFT entrance exam postponed at select centers in Andhra, Odisha and W Bengal

The exams which have been postponed include University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), entrance exam for admission in the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) among others.

In the wake of the impending Jawad cyclone on the Eastern coast of the country, a number of entrance and competitive exams have been postponed in a few selected exam centers in the states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. The exams that were scheduled for the coming Sunday on December 5 have been postponed at these centers and will be conducted separately at these centers after the cyclone has passed. The exams which have been postponed include University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), entrance exam for admission in the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) among others, news agency PTI reported.

The UGC-NET exam has been postponed at centers located in the following cities- Visakhapatnam, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur(Ganjam district) and Gunupur (Rayagada district), as per the notice issued by the National Testing Agency which conducts the NET exam in the country. Similarly, the entrance exam for admission into IIFT got postponed at centers like Durgapur and Kolkata in West Bengal; Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Sambalpur in Odisha; Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. The exam conducting authorities have not yet disclosed the probable date of exam at these centers in future but are expected to conduct exams in the next few weeks.

In a related development, the Odisha state government has issued instructions to shut off all schools in the state’s 19 districts which are likely to be under the impact of Jawad cyclone till further orders. The Jawad tropical cyclone has been caused due to a deep low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal region. The states like Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal are expected to be affected by the impact of the cyclone. The cyclone is expected to progress from Andhra Pradesh towards Odisha and then move towards the coast of West Bengal.