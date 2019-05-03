Cyclone Fani impacts AIIMS PG 2019: Bhubaneswar exam rescheduled – check details

Cyclone Fani, one of the worst storms to hit Odisha since 1999 has affected the lives of millions of people. It has made authorities shift people to safer locations and has also affected students who were to appear for their entrance examinations as the college admission season is on its peak. The All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi is currently conducting Postgraduate Professional Examinations for (MD \/ MS \/ MDS \/ M.Biotechnology). While the exams are being conducted normally in all the different centres, AIIMS Delhi has cancelled the PG examination that was scheduled to take place in Bhubaneswar on May 5, 2019 in the wake of Cyclone Fani. Sitanshu Kar, the Principal Spokesperson, Government of India & Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau took to Twitter on Friday to quote H&FW Secretary Preeti Sudan's statement on the examination. Sudan while talking about the exam in Odisha said, "AIIMS PG exam is scheduled on 5th May. Due to cyclone Fani, AIIMS Delhi is cancelling the exam centre in Bhubaneswar. Another exam will be conducted for students affected by this cancellation as soon as normalcy returns." Sitanshu Kar's tweet | AIIMS PG exam is scheduled on 5th May. Due to cyclone Fani, AIIMS Delhi is cancelling the exam centre in Bhubaneswar. Another exam will be conducted for students affected by this cancellation as soon as normalcy returns : H & FW Secretary Preeti Sudan \u2014 Sitanshu Kar (@DG_PIB) May 3, 2019 Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the exam in other centres need not worry as their test will be conducted as per the schedule. The revised date for Bhubaneshwar centre will be released soon by AIIMS Delhi on their website. Students can visit the official website of AIIMS for more information.