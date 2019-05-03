Cyclone Fani impacts AIIMS PG 2019: Bhubaneswar exam rescheduled – check details

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 3, 2019 5:36:56 PM

Cyclone Fani, one of the worst storms to hit Odisha since 1999 has affected the lives of millions of people.

Cyclone Fani, cyclone fani odisha, cyclone fani path, AIIMS PG 2019, aiims admit card 2019, aiims pg 2019, aiims pg 2019 admit card, aiims pg 2019 exam date, aiims pg 2019 registration, aiims pg 2019 prospectus, aiims pg 2019 exam, aiims pg 2019 exam pattern, education newsCyclone Fani impacts AIIMS PG exam 2019!

Cyclone Fani, one of the worst storms to hit Odisha since 1999 has affected the lives of millions of people. It has made authorities shift people to safer locations and has also affected students who were to appear for their entrance examinations as the college admission season is on its peak. The All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi is currently conducting Postgraduate Professional Examinations for (MD / MS / MDS / M.Biotechnology). While the exams are being conducted normally in all the different centres, AIIMS Delhi has cancelled the PG examination that was scheduled to take place in Bhubaneswar on May 5, 2019 in the wake of Cyclone Fani.

Sitanshu Kar, the Principal Spokesperson, Government of India & Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau took to Twitter on Friday to quote H&FW Secretary Preeti Sudan’s statement on the examination. Sudan while talking about the exam in Odisha said, “AIIMS PG exam is scheduled on 5th May. Due to cyclone Fani, AIIMS Delhi is cancelling the exam centre in Bhubaneswar. Another exam will be conducted for students affected by this cancellation as soon as normalcy returns.”

Sitanshu Kar’s tweet |

Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the exam in other centres need not worry as their test will be conducted as per the schedule. The revised date for Bhubaneshwar centre will be released soon by AIIMS Delhi on their website. Students can visit the official website of AIIMS for more information.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Cyclone Fani impacts AIIMS PG 2019: Bhubaneswar exam rescheduled – check details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition