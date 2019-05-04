Cyclone Fani fallout: NTA NEET 2019 exam postponed in Odisha, new date to be announced

According to NTA, more than 15 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year

The National Medical Entrance Exam (NEET) has been postponed in Odisha due to cyclone Fani which claimed eight lives and wreaked havoc in this eastern state. The relief and rehabilitation works are currently underway. The revised date for the exam will be announced later, Higher Education Secretary R Subrahmanyam tweeted on Saturday.

“NEET exam scheduled for May 5 in Odisha postponed as per the request of State Government working on relief and rehabilitation work in the wake of Fani Cyclone. Revised dates for the exam in Odisha will be announced soon,” Subrahmanyam said.

Notably, no notice regarding the decision to postpone the exam has been uploaded on National Testing’s (NTA) official website. The NTA is conducting the exam for the first time this year. Before this, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was organising the exam at pan India.

According to NTA, more than 15 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year against last year’s 13 lakh. The main reason behind this rise was the decision to make NEET compulsory for Indian students wanting to aspire to study medicine in foreign countries as well.

Earlier a number of candidates had reported errors in their admit cards. While some said exam dates have been mentioned wrong in their admit cards, some said their exam centres were in different states than their hometowns.

On Friday, the severe cyclonic storm Fani hit Puri coast with a wind speed of 200 kmph, causing widespread destructions. Several trees were uprooted at many locations. Power and communication lines were also snapped due to the strong wind. The cyclone entered West Bengal via Balasore midnight and weakened further. The IMD has said that Fani will hit Bangladesh on Saturday evening.

The NEET is an exam and is conducted for three hours. The three sections in the exam include physics, chemistry, and biology. From tha total of 180 questions, 90 will be from biology and 45 questions from physics and chemistry each.

