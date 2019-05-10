Cyclone Fani aftermath: NEET 2019 exam date for Odisha centres announced at ntaneet.nic.in | Check details

NEET 2019 exam date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the examination date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) that was postponed in the wake of Cyclone Fani. According to a public notice that has been released by NTA, the exam was postponed only for the Candidates having Examination Centres in Odisha until further notice. NTA conducted the NEET (UG) 2019 Examination across various centers in the country on May 5, 2019. The examination will now take place on May 20 for all the candidates who were registered to appear for their examination in centers across Odisha. As per the notice, the exam was postponed on the request of the state government in the wake of Cyclone Fani. The exam for candidates will now take place on May 20 from 10 AM to 1 PM. It is important to note that the admit card for these candidates will be issued shortly by NTA. NTA had conducted NEET (UG)-2019 on May 5 across 2492 centers in 147 cities except for the centers located in the state of Odisha. NEET 2019 exam pattern: 1. Physics - 45 questions for 180 marks 2. Chemistry - 45 questions for 180 marks 3. Biology (Botany & Zoology) - 90 questions for 360 marks Exam duration - 2 PM to 5 PM - For each correct response, the candidate will get 4 marks. And for each incorrect response, one mark will be deducted for the total score.