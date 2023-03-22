Cyboard School opens admissions for the academic year 2023-24.

Cyboard School, an online K-12 institution, is accepting admissions for the 2023-24 academic year. The school aims to provide CBSE-aligned coursework for students in Nursery through 7th grade, utilising its own AI-powered technology to customise the educational journey for each student, according to an official release. This inventive technology is designed to empower educators to offer focused guidance and assessments to learners, the release stated.

The Cyboard School incorporates STEM modules into its curriculum, which offers practical learning opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. By doing so, the school strives to equip its students with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in a highly competitive world, the release stated. Additionally, the school offers a comprehensive language program that covers both Indian and foreign languages. Students can select from a variety of languages, such as French, German, Spanish, and Sanskrit, it added.

“We strive to provide an education that prepares our students for success in the 21st century, and our CBSE-mapped class module and AI-enabled technology in teaching are just some of the ways we are achieving this goal,” Supreet Kaur, principal, Cyboard School, said.