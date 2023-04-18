Cyboard School anticipates 10X growth by FY25.

Cyboard, a virtual school catering to K-12 education, has experienced a four-fold increase in the current fiscal year. The company aims to further enhance its growth prospects by forging strategic partnerships and acquiring businesses with the support of state governments and other relevant authorities, with a projected growth rate of three times in the upcoming years, according to an official statement.

Cyboard School aims to deepen its presence in Tier 3 cities and rural India, extending its reach beyond urban locations by the year 2026. “In India only 1% of students have access to quality education. Our affordable fee structure, on par with what 40-50% of students are already paying, we are aiming to enrol 3 million students in the next 7-8 years by capturing a significant market share in the $200 billion Indian education industry in the next 5 years. Cyboard School firmly believes that every student should have access to quality education,” Rajat Singhal, co-founder, Cyboard School, said.

By incorporating design thinking, inquiry-based learning, and creative writing skills into its STEM education, Cyboard School is dedicated to equipping its students with technology and essential skills. Additionally, Cyboard School aims to collaborate with NGOs to provide quality education and skill-building opportunities to deserving students who may lack access to such resources. Through this initiative, Cyboard School hopes to extend quality education to the grassroots level, the release mentioned.

“We are actively seeking partnerships with state governments to promote accessible, high-quality education and become India’s partner in achieving the UN’s SDG 4 goal. Our partnership is aimed at equipping every student with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in life, and we are committed to making that a reality,” Singhal added.