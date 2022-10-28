Microsoft focuses on securing data in schools; expands CyberShikshaa in India

‘How to secure your cyberspace?’ is probably one of the most concerning statements as the country continues to transform digitally. In light of this, Microsoft has announced plans to expand its CyberShikshaa initiative in India. Furthermore, it aims to skill 45,000 learners and provide employment opportunities to 10,00o learners by 2025, an official said. “Educational institutions do not teach about security challenges. There is a need that schools and colleges should come forward with courses on cyber threats as a part of the academic curriculum,” Tom Burt, corporate vice president, customer security and trust, Microsoft Corp, said.

According to the Cybersecurity Venture report, by 2025, the number of unfilled cybersecurity jobs is expected to grow with 3.5 million job openings globally. In addition, experts opined that advance research and development in any sector requires data to be protected. “There is a need for democratisation of cybersecurity skills. Students are still unaware of the opportunities in cybersecurity. It is beneficial to address tier 2 and tier 3 cities for the growing demand for data security professionals,” Rajarshi Mukherjee, principal leads – partnership, Tata Strive, said.

Interestingly, experts believe that inorder to enable cybersecurity literacy at the grassroot level, implementation of beginners programmes at school level is necessary. “There has been a growing need for niche skills in cybersecurity. Besides information technology (IT), pharma and the education sector have also opened avenues for the digital-talent pool,” Rama Vedashree, former CEO, Data Security Council of India, DSCI, said.

Furthermore, CyberShikshaa, in partnership with DSCI and ICT Academy, aims to focus on cybersecurity certifications, industry partnerships, and financial service sectors. Until now, CyberShikshaa claims to have conducted training in 100 centres across the country. “By 2025, we aim to increase the number of training centres in rural technical institutions and empower educators to create sustainable impact,” Hari Balachandran, CEO, ICT Academy said.

Also Read: Why cybersecurity is education sector’s very own Achilles’ heel

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn