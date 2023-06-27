CyberPeace, BSI Learning Institute join forces; aims to foster India-Australia educational collaboration.

CyberPeace, a think tank of cyber and policy experts, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with BSI Learning Institute. The MoU is focused towards creating educational avenues for Indian students under the India-Australia collaboration. The MOU sets the stage for a collaborative approach that aims to leverage the strengths and expertise of both organisations to drive innovation and deliver value to cyberspace, according to an official release.

Within the collaboration, several deliverables have been identified. First, the implementation of a benchmarked certification programme ensures that participants meet industry standards. Moreover, the collaboration aims to enhance job readiness through industry-backed training. The certifications obtained through this collaboration will be globally recognised, providing individuals with access to opportunities worldwide, the release mentioned.

“This strategic partnership marks an important milestone for BSI Learning as we continue to expand our reach and collaborate with the Indian market. By joining forces, we aim to leverage our combined expertise to drive innovation, deliver exceptional learning solutions, and create a lasting impact on the workforce development landscape,” Kala Philip, CEO, BSI Learning, said.

Additionally, the partnership aims to create a pathway for individuals to pursue higher education in Australia, opening doors to advanced academic programmes. Internship opportunities are also offered, allowing participants to gain valuable hands-on experience. Furthermore, placement assistance is provided to support individuals in launching their careers successfully.

“Through our benchmarked certification, aspirants will be equipped with industry-backed skills that are globally recognized. But this initiative goes beyond just certifications – it paves a golden pathway for international career opportunities and higher education pursuits, especially in Australia. The program will be instrumental in bridging skill gaps, facilitating internships, and providing robust placement assistance,” Vineet Kumar, founder, global president, CyberPeace, said.