Cyber Etiquette among the millennials, an important aspect in online education

Need of the hour is spreading awareness about cyber etiquette among the millennials. (Representational Image, Reuters Photo)

The Covid-19 outbreak has brought a significant change in the usage of electronic media and the need of the hour is spreading awareness about cyber etiquette among the millennials. Pratham Test Prep recently conducted a discussion on “Cyber Etiquette for the New Generation.” The discussion is the second episode of Education Leader Confluence (ELC-20) organized by the online education startup.

The discussion that was moderated by the counsellor and career advisor, Saurabh Nanda and attended by principals from various schools as its panellist deliberated on the importance of leaning the mannerism to interact with people on the web world or through social media platforms and how millennials are becoming the soft target of cyberbullies.

“The digital world is fast-changing and it is difficult for everyone to keep pace with ever-changing technology. The millennials are always more tech-savvy than their previous generations. Yet, they are easy targets for cybercriminals. More than 50% millennials are affected in India by cybercrime and the picture is the same globally too. In view of the same, Cyber Etiquette is essentially the same etiquette we follow while interacting with people offline. Children need to be taught about insensitive behaviour online. Appropriate online behaviour has to be a part of our culture. Etiquette is something we teach our students at school and at home as it is an integral part of everyone’s life.” said Ankit Kapoor, Managing Director, Pratham Test Prep.

The conversation around improving the quality of higher education in India has been gaining pace and special importance is laid on etiquettes and skill development. The confluence held by Pratham Test prep through its workshops and seminars is helping students to understand the various aspects of cybercrime and cyberbullying.

“The smallest instance of cyberbullying should be taken seriously as an aberrant behaviour and sensitization should be done with steps are taken to equip students and adults in cyber etiquette. We should also make them aware of the fact that whatever is posted online remains there for a very long time.” said Mrs Rupkatha Sarkar, Principal, La Martiniere for Girls, Kolkata

As per IBEF’s Indian Education Sector Industry Report of August 2020, India has already become the second-largest market for e-learning in the world. The recently published National Education Policy 2020 stresses on the integration of technology with classroom lectures. As the importance of technology-driven education is growing, edtech companies are taking the responsibility of ensuring the protection of students from cybercrime.