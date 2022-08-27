Inclusive education is the new way to break stereotypes prevalent in the Indian education system

By Mona Lisa Bal

Inclusivity needs to be introduced in the education sector as well

We dwell in a society where establishing equality is crucial in all fields. The education sector has also entered into the period of ‘inclusive education’ to establish equality by providing quality education to different students around the globe. Though the concept of inclusive education is to have all students in the same classroom without discriminating between race, religion, gender, disability, and social status, the primary focus needs to be normalizing the presence of regular students and students with special needs in the same school.

Impact of inclusive education in the long run

The primary notion of introducing inclusive education in the Indian education sector is to provide equal opportunity to students even if they are differently and specially abled. Inclusive education is not only a philosophical form of education but is a way of acquiring a skill to deal with the future complexities of life. This also helps in diversifying the education provided in mainstream schools reducing the barriers of education for the specially-abled students.

The major benefits of incorporating this form of education in mainstream schools are as follows:

Building empathetic individuals: Inclusive education would help to develop respect, compassion and tolerance among the regular students towards the students with special needs. They not only learn to accept people as they are but also grow into empathetic individuals.

Schools get to know more about their students: It is very important for schools to acknowledge every child’s individuality and understand their weaknesses to provide them with unique solutions. An inclusive environment in educational institutions is required for establishing such an idea.

SEN: Its importance and mechanism

The Education Policy of India designed in 2020 has introduced inclusive education to ensure that students with special needs are granted admission to mainstream schools without any question. SEN has been introduced in this light to provide equal platform to all students without discriminating among them. We see that the schools available for students with special needs lack the basic necessities. Therefore, to provide better facilities, a special domain needs to be introduced in mainstream schools to provide them with basic necessities that regular students get along with extra care and attention. However, we need to increase the number of mainstream schools coming up with inclusive education.

SEN (Special Education Needs) practices the concept of inclusive education and spreads the message of inclusive education to other progressive schools. They work towards bringing out the best in each child. They have various multiple therapeutic centres for Speech Therapy, Cognitive Therapy, Sensory Integration, Occupied Therapy, Behavourial Modification Therapy, Light and Sound Therapy, and Psychological Counselling. According to the students’ needs and adaptability towards academic performance, they divide their students into four different levels.

Inclusive education, a contemporary movement in the education sector

I have always strongly believed that with the right kind of guidance we can ensure a bright future for these children. The trend and technology have improved with the introduction of modernization, but people’s ways of thinking have not. These children are frequently overlooked by the society. As a result kids receive negative feedback from their schools and are unable to establish any kind of positive attitude. But it is the right of every child to receive uniform opportunity for receiving basic education. I along with a team have been working towards it to make sure that every child can have a memorable school life, which will shape them up to be empathetic individuals in the future.

Equality and inclusivity is an essential part in the 21st century, especially in the education sector, as it would help in shaping up individuals with a compact personality who can be effective leaders of the future. Apart from that, establishing inclusive education would also help parents to fulfill their dreams of sending their wards with special needs in mainstream schools. The decision-making would be easy for such parents and admitting their specially-abled children to school would be hassle-free. This will give them a fair chance to gather experiences and contribute back to the society.

The author is chairperson, KiiT International School.

