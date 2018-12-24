Cutting down classroom syllabus to facilitate experiential learning, says HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

By: | Published: December 24, 2018 12:38 AM

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar Sunday said the government is reducing the classroom syllabus in a phased manner so that students get required time for "experiential learning", sports and life skills.

classroom syllabus, experiential learning, Prakash Javadekar, HRD Minister, extra-curricular activities, india, education in india, education newsUnion HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (PTI)

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar Sunday said the government is reducing the classroom syllabus in a phased manner so that students get required time for “experiential learning”, sports and life skills. Javadekar also stressed that extra-curricular activities should have equal importance as classroom learning.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Malpani Foundation’s Dhruv Global School at Nande Village, near Pune. “We need to have equal focus on experiential learning, sports, physical education and life skills education for the holistic development of the child. We are trying to reduce the burden of classroom syllabus in a phased manner to facilitate this thought”, he said.

This year we are reducing the syllabus by 10% and by 20% in the following year so that kids can get required time for experiential learning, sports and life skills, he said. Javadekar opined that public and private sectors both have an equally important role to play when it comes to education.

“Under ‘Samagra Shiksha’ drive more than 11 lakh schools are being given a special grant ranging between Rs 5000 to Rs 25000 for procuring books for library and buying sports equipment separately”, he said. Javadekar said, “Around 3000 ‘Atal Tinkering Labs’ have been set up in schools across the country for introducing children to the modern science in an appropriate way”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Cutting down classroom syllabus to facilitate experiential learning, says HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition