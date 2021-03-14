CUSAT CAT 2021: Registration for various courses begins as university notifies exam dates; Check details

The CUSAT CAT admit cards would be released after the registration window is closed.

CUSAT CAT 2021: The CUSAT CAT is the entrance exam meant for admissions into Cochin University of Science and Technology’s undergraduate as well as postgraduate programmes. The CUSAT common admission test (CAT) this year for these admissions is set to be held on June 12, 13 and 14, and it would be a computer-based exam, according to a report in IE. Notably, this exam had been cancelled by the university last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the announcement of this year’s exam has been made on CUSAT’s official website.

Accordingly, aspiring students are likely to get the detailed information to be released soon, as the university has already posted about the registration schedule along with the dates of the examination. The report added that currently, the registrations for all CUSAT programmes CAT are ongoing, having started on March 10.

While registering, students from the general category applying for state or all-India quota seats would need to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,100, while this fee would be Rs 500 for SC/ST students from Kerala. Meanwhile, in cases of applications for post-doctoral fellowships, certificate or diploma programmes, general category students would have to pay Rs 100, while SC/ST students from Kerala would have to pay Rs 50.

The CUSAT CAT admit cards would be released after the registration window is closed, and the dates for the release of the admit cards according to the registration schedule is between May 25 and June 14. Candidates would be able to download their admit cards from the official website via their candidate login.

While the detailed notification is awaited, as per the previous trend it is expected that the exam would be held for a duration of three hours, with the paper having MCQ questions. As per the previous pattern, correct answers would fetch students 3 marks, while an incorrect one would lead to 1 mark being deducted.