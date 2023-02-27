CuriousJr to launch CuriousJr community to offer global inspirations for students

CuriousJr, the mobile-based coding platform for K12 students, aims to launch the “CuriousJr community” in March 2023. The motive is to encourage students to learn from each other’s creations and be inspired by each other’s creativity, according to an official release.

The community’s objective is to furnish students with localised and worldwide sources of inspiration, facilitating their exploration of topics that pique their interest and fostering collaboration with their peers. To ensure access for all students, regardless of payment status, various features will be made available, the release said.

Furthermore, a tech group will be established in each school so that aspiring tech leaders can start their journey. This initiative is set to launch in March at certain schools before broadening its reach across other institutions in subsequent months, the release added.

CuriousJr club will bring together all the Tech enthusiasts at the school level and give them a start to excel in the subject,the release mentioned, “We are committed to creating a digital ecosystem similar to the world they already inhabit through their use of mobile devices,” Mridul Ranjan Sahu, co-founder, CuriousJr, said. “The most important aspect of the CuriousJr ecosystem is to learn something new every day and get motivated to do more, ” he added.

According to the release, CuriousJr started with the idea of enabling students without laptops to learn to code on their mobiles since 88% of K12 students in India do not have access to laptops.