CuriousJr teaches coding via smartphones to 750 students in MP.

CuriousJr enables coding education for Madhya Pradesh students without laptops. They learn coding and create apps on smartphones, fostering problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.

Written by FE Education
CuriousJr, a mobile-based coding platform claims to have empowered over 750 school students in Madhya Pradesh, including those from remote areas in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur, to learn coding skills and create a wide range of apps directly on their mobile phones. “We aim to democratise coding education, making it accessible to all students. We’re thrilled by the students in Madhya Pradesh who have embraced our platform, honing their coding skills and developing innovative applications. Our goal is to ignite a passion for coding, inspiring more students to pursue dynamic careers in technology,”  Mridul Ranjan Sahu, co-founder, CEO, Curious Jr, said.

CuriousJr enables coding education for Madhya Pradesh students without laptops. They learn coding and create apps on smartphones, fostering problem-solving and critical-thinking skills. This initiative marks the beginning of CuriousJr’s mission to democratise coding, regardless of background. The platform keeps enhancing features, reaching more students and empowering them for the future, according to an official release.

The team envisions and innovates coding for small displays, empowering students to study and code on mobile devices. The covid lockdown raised awareness about coding, leading the government to make it a mandatory subject in the school curriculum. However, the majority of users and schools still lack access to laptops or desktop computers, posing a challenge for mobile-based code learning. CuriousJr strives to bridge this gap, providing access to coding education to people across the country, the release added.

First published on: 26-05-2023 at 15:00 IST

