CuriousJr announces to launch coding in vernacular languages￼

CuriousJr, a mobile-based coding education platform for K12 students that offers students has announced the launch of coding courses in regional languages such as Telugu and Tamil in the month of September. The app had previously been provided to learn to code in English and Hindi, now CuriousJr wanted to focus on users in the south as well, according to an official statement.

Furthermore, the company claims to have approximately 40,000 students in the southern states. ‘The future objective is to broaden the mode of communication in other languages as well,” it said.

“Launching the curriculum in the user’s native language has always been a more detailed overview for CuriousJr, which is continuing as a success, and this approach will assist the users to understand the topics in a better way,” the firm said.

“Since over 70% of customers prefer to learn in their mother tongue, we anticipate launching a few more vernacular languages in the near future, including Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, and Oriya,” Mridul Ranjan Sahu, co-founder, CuriousJr said.

Recently, the company has launched its upgraded platform CuriousJr Pro. “At the moment, 88% of K–12 students do not have access to a laptop or desktop, necessitating mobile solutions in order for children to learn to code. Moreover, as 79% of students in the country study in their mother tongue, learning solutions in local languages are crucial for ensuring an efficient educational system all throughout the nation,” it said.

