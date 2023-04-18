CuriousJr empowers rural school children in Goa to learn coding on smartphones.

CuriousJr, a coding platform for K12 students has enabled students from various locations in Goa to learn coding and develop various apps on their Mobile. The platforms claims that its initiative has provided school-going children in Goa with the chance to acquire coding skills and build their own applications using only their smartphones, even if they lack access to laptops. This opportunity has enabled them to enhance their problem-solving abilities, critical thinking, and creativity, according to an official release.

“Our goal has always been to democratise coding education and make it accessible to as many students as possible. We are proud of the students in Goa who have taken advantage of our platform and have learned to code and create innovative apps. Our hope is that this initiative will inspire more students to take an interest in coding and pursue careers in technology,” Mridul Ranjan Sahu, co-founder, CEO, Curious Jr said.

Curiousjr.’s efforts in Goa are just the beginning of its mission to make coding accessible to everyone, regardless of their location or socioeconomic background. The platform continually aims to improve its features and expand its reach to enable more students to learn to code and develop valuable skills for the future, the release stated.

“I have had a wonderful journey with CuriousJr over the past year, and it has been an incredible learning experience. The application has made coding a truly fascinating and engaging process for me. I have discovered a whole new world of possibilities and found coding to be incredibly interesting. Thank you, CuriousJr, for providing me with such an enriching experience,” Abhijit Kadam, a 12th standard student from Sangli, Goa, said.