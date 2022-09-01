CuriousJr plans to launch mobile-based coding platform, aims to clock turnover of Rs 3.5 crore in FY23

Ed-tech platform CuriousJr plans to launch CuriousJr Pro, a mobile-based coding programme in September this year, Mridul Ranjan, co-founder, CuriousJr told FE Education. “We aim to provide coding learning experiences to students who cannot afford laptops or computers,” Ranjan said. Furthermore, in its first year of commercialisation, the company aims to clock a turnover of Rs 3.5 crore in FY23. However, it declined to comment on the expected profit or loss in the same fiscal.

Regulatory files accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler revealed that in FY21 the company clocked a total revenue of Rs 7.7 lakh, which according to Ranjan, was generated from funding. In the same fiscal, the company posted a net loss of Rs three lakh. “In FY22, we were in a stage where we did not incur any revenue and were focused on product development,” Ranjan said. The platform claims to have a total expenditure of Rs 1.2 crore in FY22. Until now, the company claims to have provided free coding-courses for customer acquisition. “In Q2, FY23, we will launch our first paid course,” Ranjan noted.

Interestingly, the company claims to provide coding related programmes in four languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. “Vernacular medium of instruction aims to help students to learn coding who struggle to understand English, however, codes will be written in machine language,” Ranjan explained. The ed-tech start-up plans to launch Java and Python courses for classes 9 and above and aims to conduct its first batch on September 7, 2022. “In November, we will launch HyperText Markup Language (HTML) and Cascading Style Sheets (CSS) courses,” Ranjan said.

Furthermore, he added that the programmes are designed for 4-6 months. “Online classes will be conducted through live tutoring as well as recorded mode,” he said. The average ticket price of the product is Rs 6,000-10,000. Currently, the company claims to have 2.5 lakh users. In FY23, the company plans to reach a userbase of 50 lakh students, with an aim of 3,000 paid subscribers.

