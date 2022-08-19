CUET UG: Uninformed changes in exam dates, centres; students suffer on fourth phase of exam

Students have struggled on the second day of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) due to uninformed changes including change in examination centre at the last moment, and far off centres among others, an official statement said. According to the statement, while two centres in Delhi were not included for the examination, one centre in Gaya had a delayed start of the exam in the first shift. The affected candidates from three centres will be given an option to appear on August 25, 2022, it added.

“Out of the 13 centres where the exam was cancelled on Wednesday due to unavoidable technical reasons, two centres in Delhi were not included for the exam on Thursday and the candidates of these two centres will be allowed to appear on August 25. One centre in Gaya, Bihar had a delayed start of exam in the first shift due to which candidates were given the option to appear either on Thursday or on August 25,” Jagadesh Kumar, UGC chairman, said.

Furthermore, several candidates, who were permitted to reschedule the CUET UG examination, August 30, were shocked to find out that their exams were advanced to Thursday, August 18, and the centres were far away from their preferred locations. They also claimed that no intimation was sent to them about the change in date.

“My intimation slip mentioned my chosen city as the exam centre city. However, when I got the admit card, I got a centre which is 150 km away and the entry closes at 8.30 am. I have been trying to reach the National Testing Agency (NTA), but no luck yet,” a CUET aspirant, Neha Singhal, said.

According to the statement, on Wednesday, the exam was cancelled at 13 centres following technical glitches affecting more than 8,600 candidates. The University Grants Commission (UGC) had announced that the candidates affected on Wednesday would get a chance for retest on August 2, it added.

With inputs from PTI.

