CUET-UG results to be announced soon – Check date and other details

The results for Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG is all set to be announced by September 15, 2022, University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar announced on Friday. Notably, the first edition of the CUET-UG started in July 2022 and went on till August 30, 2022.

Announcing the date, Kumar told PTI, “National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier.” “All participating universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score,” he further said.

Kumar also urged universities to be ready to start the UG admission procedure, which will be based on CUET-UG score. Earlier on Thursday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CUET UG Answer Key 2022. Candidates have been asked to download the provisional answer key from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Importantly, those candidates who are not happy with the answer key may challenge from September 8, 2022 till September 10, 2022 5 pm. They will be required to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question till September 10, 2022 (11:50 pm)

Here’s how candidates may download their answer keys:

* Candidates may first visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

* After this, the may click on the link ‘CUET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key Download’ , that is displayed on the homepage of the website.

* They are now required to fill in login credentials like roll number, date of birth among other details.

* Now, candidates will be required to press on the submit on the login page

* The answer key will now appear on the screen.

* Candidates may now download the answer key

* Keep it safe for them for future use.

The NTA has uploaded the Provisional question papers along with the answer key with recorded responses of the candidates. It will verify the challenges made by candidates. If it is found correct the answer key will be revised.