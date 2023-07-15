scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide
Live

CUET UG Results 2023 Live: results OUT, here’s how to check

Those who took the exam can access their scorecards on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Written by syed wahab
CUET UG Results 2023 Live: here’ how to check
CUET UG Results 2023 Live: here’ how to check Credits: ANI
Go to Live Updates

NTA CUET 2023 Result: The result for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 is anticipated to be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) either today or tomorrow. Those who took the exam can access their scorecards on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. The examinations for this year began on May 21 and concluded on June 23. Initially scheduled to end on May 31, the exams were extended until June 23 due to a significant increase in registrations.

Live Updates

CUET UG Results 2023 Live: here’ how to check

15:33 (IST) 15 Jul 2023
NTA CUET UG 2023: Details available on CUET scorecard

CUET results 2023: Following are the details available on CUET scoreboard

Candidate Name

Gender

Roll number

Father’s name

Qualifying rank

Qualifying marks

Category

Subject code

Qualifying status

Course applied

15:28 (IST) 15 Jul 2023
NTA CUET UG 2023: Total number of candidates

CUET results 2023: The Common University Entrance Test 2023 (UG) witnessed a record-breaking number of candidates this year, with a staggering total of 1,499,790 registrations.

15:26 (IST) 15 Jul 2023
NTA CUET UG 2023: Category-wise breakdown

CUET results 2023: Here is the category-wise breakdown of the number of unique candidates registered and appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (UG) – 2023:

EWS: 53,219 candidates

General/Unreserved: 513,155 candidates

OBC-NCL: 380,784 candidates

SC: 115,215 candidates

ST: 53,645 candidates

Total: 1,116,018 candidates.

15:24 (IST) 15 Jul 2023
NTA CUET UG 2023: OUT

CUET results 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the Common University Entrance Test (UG) 2023. Candidates can now access and download their scorecards from the official website.

15:22 (IST) 15 Jul 2023
NTA CUET UG 2023: Result at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Here’s how to check CUET UG 2023, results step by step:

Go to the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the link labeled 'CUET UG 2023 Result'.

Enter your login credentials, including your application number and date of birth.

The CUET UG Result 2023 will be presented on the screen.

Download the result and print a copy for your reference in the future.

First published on: 15-07-2023 at 15:18 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS