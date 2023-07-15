NTA CUET 2023 Result: The result for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 is anticipated to be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) either today or tomorrow. Those who took the exam can access their scorecards on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. The examinations for this year began on May 21 and concluded on June 23. Initially scheduled to end on May 31, the exams were extended until June 23 due to a significant increase in registrations.

CUET UG Results 2023 Live: here’ how to check