NTA CUET 2023 Result: The result for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 is anticipated to be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) either today or tomorrow. Those who took the exam can access their scorecards on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. The examinations for this year began on May 21 and concluded on June 23. Initially scheduled to end on May 31, the exams were extended until June 23 due to a significant increase in registrations.
CUET UG Results 2023 Live: here’ how to check
CUET results 2023: Following are the details available on CUET scoreboard
Candidate Name
Gender
Roll number
Father’s name
Qualifying rank
Qualifying marks
Category
Subject code
Qualifying status
Course applied
CUET results 2023: The Common University Entrance Test 2023 (UG) witnessed a record-breaking number of candidates this year, with a staggering total of 1,499,790 registrations.
CUET results 2023: Here is the category-wise breakdown of the number of unique candidates registered and appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (UG) – 2023:
EWS: 53,219 candidates
General/Unreserved: 513,155 candidates
OBC-NCL: 380,784 candidates
SC: 115,215 candidates
ST: 53,645 candidates
Total: 1,116,018 candidates.
CUET results 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the Common University Entrance Test (UG) 2023. Candidates can now access and download their scorecards from the official website.
Here’s how to check CUET UG 2023, results step by step:
Go to the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
On the homepage, locate and click on the link labeled 'CUET UG 2023 Result'.
Enter your login credentials, including your application number and date of birth.
The CUET UG Result 2023 will be presented on the screen.
Download the result and print a copy for your reference in the future.