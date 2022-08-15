CUET UG result 2022 date and time out: NTA official confirms CUET result release date; Check latest updates here

CUET UG result 2022 Date and Time out: National Testing Agency (NTA) is planning to announce results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) around September 7 as per latest reports. Candidates will be able to download NTA CUET UG Result 2022 from the official website, once released — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) divided the cuet 2022 exam in two phases. However, the repeated technical glitches second phase for CUET 2022 which was scheduled to be held from August 4 to August 6 led to postponement. The said exams are now being conducted in six phases and will end on August 30, as opposed to August 20.

A NTA official told Indian Express, the subject numbers of cuet ug exam is huge. we will try to finish evaluation soon and will try to announce the results by September 7. We are thinking about September 10 as our outer limit.

According to the government data, a total of 14.9 lakh students had registered for the CUET-UG exam out of which, a total of 2.49 lakh candidates appeared for CUET-UG in the first phase held between July 15-20, 1.91 lakh appeared in the second phase held betwen August 4-6 and 1.91 lakh candidates appeared in the third phase held on August 7, 8 and 10.

Around 3.72 lakhs of candidates will appear in the fourth phase exam which scheduled to be held on August 17, 18 and 20 while Phase 5 exam is scheduled to be held on August 21, 22, and 23 for 2.01 lakh candidates and Phase 6 exam will be held on August 24, 25, 26 and 30, and expects an attendance of 2.86 lakh candidates. Earlier, Phase 6 exam was scheduled to be held on August 28.

About CUET 2022 Exam

CUET is an all-India test being organized by National Testing Agency for admission in various Undergraduate, Integrated, Postgraduate, Diploma, Certification courses and Research Programmes in Central Universities of India. The scores of the common entrance exam will be used by 90 universities out of which 44 Centre-run, 12 state government-run, 21 private and 13 deemed universities to admit candidates in their degree courses for 2022-23 session