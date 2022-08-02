CUET UG Phase II admit card to release today, exams from August 4, 2022

Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) Phase II admit card will be released on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 10.00 AM, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has notified. The examination centres for the tests, which are scheduled to be held on August 4, 5 and 6, will be mentioned in the admit card, it added. Candidates can download the admit card of CUET UG Phase II from the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

According to the official notification, NTA has announced to conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG)) 2022 from July 15, 2022 to August 20, 2022, at different examination centres located in approximately 300 cities across India and nine cities outside India. The mentioned days exclude days of other undergraduate examinations, and gazetted holidays, it noted.

“The CUET (UG) 2022 has been scheduled for approximately 14,90,000 (Fourteen Lakh and Ninety Thousand) candidates, with approximately 8,10,000 (Eight lakh and ten thousand) candidates in the first slot and approximately 6,80,000 (Six lakh eighty thousand) candidates in the second slot,” the notification read.

Phase I of Common University Entrance Test (UG) 2022 was conducted from July 15 to 20, 2022 in 247 centres across 160 cities. “Approximately 2.0 lacs candidates were scheduled in Phase I,” NTA said.

The notification further added that some of the candidates who were earlier scheduled to appear on August 04, 05, and 06, 2022 are shifted to August 12, 13, and 14 2022 due to various entrance examinations like MHTCET. BITSAT, NATA, among others.

Furthermore, it added that candidates who have not been given their first choice of centres, have been given a choice to either avail the examination facility at the different city allotted now or exercise the option to appear in the earlier city at a later date, that is, after August 10, 2022.

“These candidates are requested to exercise this option before downloading their Admit Cards and their examinations will be scheduled after August 10 2022. This option can be seen on the official website of CUET (UG) for downloading the Admit Card,” NTA noted.

The admit cards for the examinations which are scheduled to be conducted after August 06, will be released later, the NTA added.

