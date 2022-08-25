CUET UG, PG Results 2022 Date and Time: NTA likely to announce entrance exam results on this date – details here￼

CUET UG, PG Results 2022 Date and Time: National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce CUET UG, PG Results 2022 soon on its website. According to Indian Express reports, CUET UG 2022 Results will be announced by September 10 whereas CUET PG Result 2022 will be announced by September 25. The information has been shared by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. He said that the results for the said entrance exams will be tentatively declared within 10 days from the date of releasing results.

Earlier, a senior NTA representative affirmed IE that the CUET UG results would be publicly released by September 7, 2022. There are various subject papers for CUET UG. By September 7, we hope to have completed the assessment and made the result publicly available on the official website. Our outer limit for releasing the results is September 10, said the NTA official.

How and Where to download CUET UG, PG Results 2022?

Candidates will be able to check CUET UG, PG Results 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

Go to the official website of CUET – https://cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads ‘CUET UG, PG Results 2022’ flashing on the homepage. Enter your credentials such as application number, date of birth, etc. CUET UG, PG Results 2022 will be displayed. Download CUET UG, PG Results 2022 and save it for future reference.

CUET UG 2022 Exam for phase 6 and final phase exam ends on August 30, 2022. CUET was divided into phases. Due to technical difficulties during the second phase exam led to the cancellation of papers. CUET is now being conducted in six phases and will conclude on August 30.



Moreover, the senior NTA representative has also confirmed Indian Express the date of releasing CUET PG 2022 city intimation slip. Reportedly, CUET PG 2022 intimation slip will be released on August 20 while the admit cards for the same tentatively to be released on August 28 or 29 August.