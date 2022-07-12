CUET UG Admit Card 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to release CUET UG Admit Card 2022 today on cuet.samarth.ac.in as per the official announcement. The agency has already uploaded the exam city and intimation slips on its website on 11 July 2022. All those who applied for CUET UG Exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website of CUET – cuet.samarth.ac.in.

According to the official notice, the National Testing Agency has confirmed that the CUET Admit Card 2022 for the UG University Entrance Exam will be released today i.e., 12th July 2022, Tuesday at 6 PM in the evening. There is no change in the exam schedule. The Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] – 2022 will be conducted as per schedule from 15 July 2022 to 20 August 2022 at different Examination Centres located in 500 cities across India and 10 cities outside India.

Candidates waiting for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] Admit Card 2022 are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates about admit cards. Candidates will be able to download and access CUET Admit Card 2022 online via the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in, once released.

CUET UG Admit Card 2022: Around 14 Lakh Candidates to appear in the exam

The CUET (UG) – 2022 has been scheduled for approximately 14,90,000 candidates, with approximately 8,10,000 candidates in the first slot and approximately 6,80,000 candidates in the second slot. These candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 Universities as per the official data shared by NTA.

As of now, candidates can check the date of Examination and City of Examination using their Application Number and Date of Birth from the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/. The City Intimation Slip for each candidate has information relating to the Subjects /Language/Medium offered in Slot 1 and Slot 2 as well as the date and City allotted as per the official notice. Candidates who have opted for Physics, Chemistry or Biology Subjects have been taken to Phase II, keeping in view the NEET (UG) – 2022 being held on 17 July 2022 (Sunday).