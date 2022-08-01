CUET UG Admit Card 2022 Phase 2 Date & Time: National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the phase 2 exam for Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 from August 4 onwards. The admit cards for the same will be released today, August 1, for the Phase II candidates on the official website. Candidates will be able to download their CUET UG Admit Card 2022 for Phase 2 by logging in through their registered credentials.

NTA has already released the city intimation slip from the official CUET website in the second week of July that carries a unique date sheet along with the name of the city allotted to individual candidates. Now, the candidates will be able to check their exam date, time and exam centre address on their admit cards.

As per schedule, the CUET UG Admit Card 2022 for Phase 2 Exams are scheduled to be held on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 and 20 at various exam centres.

How and where to download CUET UG Admit Card 2022 for Phase 2 Exam?

1. Go to the official website of CUET.i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in.

2. Click on the notification link that reads ‘CUET UG Admit Card 2022 for Phase 2 Exam’.

3. It will take you to the login window.

4. Now, enter your credentials like application number and date of birth to log in.

5. CUET UG Admit Card 2022 for Phase 2 Exam will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download CUET UG Admit Card 2022 for the Phase 2 Exam and save it for future reference.

All candidates have been advised to carry their admit cards while appearing for the exam along with lid identity proof. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without a CUET UG admit card. In case any candidate wishes to request a change of their exam city, they may send an email to NTA. Candidates can contact at 011-40759000 or send an e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.