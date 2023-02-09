CUET UG 2023 registration window to be activated from today onwards, details here

CUET UG 2023 registration: M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) has confirmed that the application process for the second edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will begin on Thursday night, 9 February 2022. The window will be open till March 12, 2023. The CUET UG 2023 exams are scheduled to be held from May 21 to 31. The notice in this regard will be published on April 30.

The registered candidates will be able to download CUET UG 2023 admit cards from the NTA website from the second week of May 2023, Kumar said on Thursday.

Last year, UGC announced that the admission to the undergraduate courses in all central universities will be done on the basis of a common entrance test instead of class 12 marks. The undergraduate admission process in universities will be completed by July 2023, and the new academic year can begin on August 1.

As per the UGC chairman statement, the UGC CUET UG 2023 exams will be conducted in three shifts depending on the number of students and subject choices. Candidates can apply for CUET UG 2023 through the online mode only.

The CUET UG 2023 exam will be conducted in 13 languages – English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Last year, The debut edition of CUET-UG was conducted in July and was marred by glitches prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to cancel exams at multiple centres. While several students were informed about cancellation a night before the exam, many of them were turned away from centres citing cancellations. Kumar had then said the exam at certain centres had been cancelled following reports of “sabotage”.

Last year, cuet ug results 2022 were declared on September 16 with approximately 9. 68, 201 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 429,228 candidates were female and 5,38,965 were male. The test was conducted in six phases across 259 cities.

(With PTI inputs)